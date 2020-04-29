Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Lexar unveils two new USB card readers

Lexar unveils two new USB card readers

betanews Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
Lexar unveils two new USB card readersIf you are into digital photography, picking a camera is only part of the equation -- you also need to buy a storage card. Nowadays, this is most likely going to be an SD card, but there are cameras that use other types, such as microSD and CompactFlash. If your computer doesn't have an integrated card reader, you may need to get a USB variant -- that is probably the easiest and fastest way to transfer the photos. Over on Amazon, there are lots of USB card reader models to be had, but many of them are by unknown brands… [Continue Reading]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Guy Flicks Card Straight Into the Cup [Video]

Guy Flicks Card Straight Into the Cup

This guy made a trickshot with a card. He placed a plastic cup on the floor and sat a little far away from it. He flicked a playing card and it went straight into the cup.

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:15Published
Google Testing Smart Debit Card [Video]

Google Testing Smart Debit Card

Google is reportedly testing their own version of a smart credit card to help customers better track their purchases. Unlike Apple's credit card, Google's will be a debit card that is linked with..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:18Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

StopMalvertisin

Kimberly BetaNews | Lexar unveils two new USB card readers https://t.co/KyV4CIp7GT 4 days ago

brianfagioli

Brian Fagioli Lexar unveils two new USB card readers @lexarmemory #photography #USB https://t.co/dZUWLs2QgP 4 days ago

BetaNews

BetaNews.com Lexar unveils two new USB card readers https://t.co/9Y03ARioxh https://t.co/J2h03q3yDW 4 days ago