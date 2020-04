Thursday, 30 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· During a Tesla earnings call on Wednesday, Elon Musk claimed the coronavirus response was "fascist," blasting stay-at-home orders.

· Earlier that day he tweeted "FREE AMERICA NOW."

· Many were shocked or outraged by Musk's statements — while others agreed.

