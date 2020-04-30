‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ Announced: A New Game Set In Vikings Era

Thursday, 30 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Ubisoft has officially announced the next Assassin’s Creed game, which is titled Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. As of now, we only have an image for the game made by BossLogic. However, we don’t have to wait much longer, as the trailer for the game will be out on April 30, 8 AM PDT/5 PM CEST. If […]



