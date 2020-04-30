India To Launch COVID-19 Tracker App For 2G Phones Without Bluetooth

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources 'We're developing an app to share best Covid strategies of states': RS Prasad



Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the Centre has accepted Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi's suggestion to develop an app related to Covid-19. Sushil Modi requested to develop an app.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:45 Published 1 day ago Facebook to Launch Dedicated Gaming App



Facebook is preparing to introduce a new mobile gaming app amid the coronavirus pandemic when many are glued to their phones. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:07 Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources India is reportedly pushing smartphone makers to pre-install its coronavirus tracker Earlier this month, India officially launched its coronavirus contact tracing app named Aarogya Setu. Within weeks it has reached the milestone of 80 million...

The Next Web 1 hour ago



'NewsOnAIR app grows 125% during Covid outbreak' Over the last two months, NewsOnAir App has seen a 125% growth in traffic from India with nearly 1.5 million listeners tuning in. International traffic, which...

IndiaTimes 2 days ago





Tweets about this