India To Launch COVID-19 Tracker App For 2G Phones Without Bluetooth

Fossbytes Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
Countries across the world are building tracing apps to deal with coronavirus. Apple and Google have just released the first preview of its Bluetooth based contact-tracing app. India also released its “Aarogya Setu” app for smartphones that has already raked-in 75 million downloads. Now, the Indian government is planning to build a COVID-19 contact-tracing app […]

