Ryzen 4000 performance benchmarks: Ryzen 7 4700U beats Intel H-class mobile chips

PC World Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
Our first taste of the AMD Ryzen 7 4700U came in the form of the affordable Acer Swift 3 laptop. After AMD launched its 7nm Ryzen 4000 CPU family at CES and dealt a first, crushing blow with the Ryzen 9 4900HS chip in high-end notebook PCs, the Ryzen 7 4700U tackles the next challenge: U-class, thin-and-light laptops. The company’s offerings in this area have been weak in the past, so AMD focused on optimizing Ryzen 4000 for thinner notebook PCs. Everyone wants to know if AMD’s Ryzen “U” chips finally have what it takes.

To read this article in full, please click here
Ryzen 7 4700U review: AMD's budget 8-core crushes Intel's 10th-gen chips, again

The AMD Ryzen 7 4700U arrives at a key moment for laptop CPUs. After AMD launched its 7nm Ryzen 4000 CPU family at CES and dealt a first, crushing blow...
PC World

AMD launches Ryzen Pro 4000 series to take on Intel's vPro

AMD launches Ryzen Pro 4000 series to take on Intel's vProImage: AMD AMD has announced its Ryzen Pro 4000 series of mobile business processors. The chips sport new security features and improvements to battery life...
The Verge

