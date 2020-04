Thursday, 30 April 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

· The Trump administration has added 5 of Amazon's foreign websites to a "notorious markets" register.

· The US trade representative's office says the websites – serving the UK, Germany, France, India, and Canada – contributed to the sale of counterfeit and pirated products.

· Amazon told Business Insider the... · The Trump administration has added 5 of Amazon's foreign websites to a "notorious markets" register.· The US trade representative's office says the websites – serving the UK, Germany, France, India, and Canada – contributed to the sale of counterfeit and pirated products.· Amazon told Business Insider the 👓 View full article