Thursday, 30 April 2020 ( 23 hours ago )

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering *up to 20% off* outdoor power tool essentials and accessories. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Sun Joe Mow Joe 20-inch 12A Electric Corded Lawn Mower for *$149.99*. That’s down from the usual up to $180 price tag and the best we’ve seen in months. Sun Joe packs everything you need in this electric lawn mower to make the switch from gas and oil. It features a 20-inch cutting width powered by a 12A mower. There’s also an included bagger, too. Just be sure to leverage your savings and pick up an outdoor extension cord. Rated 4.2/5 stars.



more…



The post Home Depot takes 20% off outdoor tools from Sun Joe and more, today only appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

