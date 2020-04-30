Global  

Redmi Note 9 Launches Globally With A Starting Price Of $199

Thursday, 30 April 2020
Xiaomi’s Redmi smartphone series is undoubtedly one of the popular ones, especially in India. That’s why the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max were first launched in India. Many of us were waiting for the regular Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 launch back then. But since that didn’t happen, several fans assumed that […]

