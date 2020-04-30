Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice 111W 5-Port USB Charger $31 (40% off), more

Thursday, 30 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Monoprice is currently offering its Monoprice Obsidian 111W 5-Port USB Charger for* $31.49 shipped*. Typically fetching $52, today’s offer is good for a $20 discount, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and a new all-time low. Sporting 111W of power spread across all five charging ports, you’ll notably find an 87W USB-C port alongside four 4.8A Type-A outputs. Perfect for adding to your desk, near the couch, or wherever you’re getting work done from these days, this wall charger can easily power up everything from your MacBook Pro to iPhone and other accessories. Rated 4.6/5 stars.



-More smartphone accessories:-



· Powerbeats Pro and Solo Pro Wireless Headphone deals from* $189* (Reg. up to $300)

· Scosche MagicMount Pro:* $19* (Reg. $28) | Amazon

· Aukey 18W USB Wall Charger: *$10* (Reg. $13) | Amazon



· w/ code *QJQRLSOR *



· TP-Link’s 2-outlet Kasa smart plug sees first price drop this year to *$25*

· Mpow M5 True Wireless Earbuds: *$25* (Reg. $50) | Amazon



· w/ code *4OORZD52*



· Capture stabilized videos with this *$139* DJI Osmo Mobile 3 bundle ($180 value)

· Aukey 4-Port Folding USB Charger: *$11* (Reg. $14) | Amazon



· w/ code *AQA6NLNI *



· Upgrade your smart home with Nest Thermostat E at *$133* (Reg. $170)



-Deals still live from yesterday:-



· AirPods Pro Keychain Case: *$3* (Save 60%)



· w/ code *57DDKH9T*



· Apple AirPods return to *$122* (Reg. $159): Hey Siri, H1 chip, more

· Audio-Technica True Wireless Earbuds: *$69* (Reg. $119) | BuyDig

· Aukey 3-Coil 10W Qi Charger:* $16* (Reg. $20) | Amazon



· w/ code* B84RXDRO*



· Save on Anker security cameras, Qi chargers, and more in today’s sale from* $8*

· Jabra Elite Active 45e Earbuds: *$70* (Reg. $100) | Amazon

· Aukey 5-Outlet Surge Protector: *$9* (Reg. $20) | Amazon



· w/ code *SUEZ7H8V*



· Save on Garmin smartwatches: vívoactive 4S *$270* ($85 off), more from *$150*



more…



The post Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice 111W 5-Port USB Charger $31 (40% off), more appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

