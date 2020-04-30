Global  

Facebook lets users in the US and Canada move media to Google Photos

engadget Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
Facebook users in the US and Canada can now transfer their photos and videos to Google Photos thanks to a new data portability tool. The feature is part of the Data Transfer Project, an agreement between Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Twitter to sim...
