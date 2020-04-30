Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Assassin’s Creed Valhalla lands on Google Stadia this year alongside next-gen consoles

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla lands on Google Stadia this year alongside next-gen consoles

9to5Google Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
Before its full launch, the tech that powers Google Stadia was demoed using Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Now, Ubisoft is prepping the next Assassin’s Creed title, Valhalla, and it’s arriving on Google Stadia later this year alongside next-gen consoles.

more…

The post Assassin’s Creed Valhalla lands on Google Stadia this year alongside next-gen consoles appeared first on 9to5Google.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla [Video]

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Credit: Digital Spy     Duration: 04:11Published
Google Stadia Pro Now Has a 2-Month Free Trial [Video]

Google Stadia Pro Now Has a 2-Month Free Trial

The cloud gaming platform, 'Google Stadia,' launched in late 2019.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

Recent related news from verified sources

‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ Announced: A New Game Set In Vikings Era

Ubisoft has officially announced the next Assassin’s Creed game, which is titled Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. As of now, we only have an image for the game...
Fossbytes

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is Assassin’s Creed with vikings

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is Assassin’s Creed with vikingsUbisoft has officially announced the next game in its long-running Assassin’s Creed series: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which adds vikings to the world’s...
The Verge

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SOHOSystemsINSA

SOHOSystemsINSA Assassin’s Creed Valhalla lands on Google Stadia this year alongside next-gen consoles https://t.co/STZXW7McRY #googlestadia #hermanus 25 minutes ago

deepen915

Deepen Gandhi 🇺🇸 🌊 RT @9to5Google: Assassin's Creed Valhalla lands on Google Stadia this year alongside next-gen consoles https://t.co/YYiP0wd5Nq by @nexusben… 44 minutes ago

9to5Google

9to5Google.com Assassin's Creed Valhalla lands on Google Stadia this year alongside next-gen consoles https://t.co/YYiP0wd5Nq by… https://t.co/Fmpu6qiSnu 46 minutes ago

ArmanJovic

Gamingzone @DomsPlaying Twitter user xj0nathan has discovered an Amazon Germany listing for an Assassin's Creed Valhalla compa… https://t.co/FQMOjwYKqz 2 hours ago

BigTeej27

TheFlashAsuna RT @PCGamesN: It's official - Assassin's Creed Valhalla is coming. A proper trailer lands tomorrow. https://t.co/Jpp1du6Gtj https://t.co/6… 4 hours ago

theKantoarbot

Matthew Kanterman, CFA RT @EddieMakuch: The reveal trailer for Assassin's Creed: Valhalla tomorrow has gotta use "Immigrant Song." Right? "We'll drive our ships… 16 hours ago

EddieMakuch

Eddie Makuch The reveal trailer for Assassin's Creed: Valhalla tomorrow has gotta use "Immigrant Song." Right? "We'll drive our… https://t.co/P320Lg6zCq 18 hours ago

AC40Gamer

AC 44 Gamer RT @LaRedDeErudito: They're landing, and they have come to conquer new lands. With Odin behind them, no force can stop their advance. For s… 20 hours ago