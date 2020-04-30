Global  

NYC will halt subway service overnight to disinfect trains

Thursday, 30 April 2020
Photo by Erin Lefevre/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The New York City subway, a 24/7 behemoth that rarely shuts down, is shutting down — but just at night.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority will suspend subway service for four hours every evening to disinfect trains and deal with an uptick in homelessness, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday.

New York City’s reputation as a “city that never sleeps” is mostly thanks to its 24-hour subway service. But with COVID-19 continuing to ravage the city, Cuomo said the step was necessary to protect transit workers who have been especially hard hit by the virus.

“This is going to be one of the most aggressive, creative, challenging undertakings the MTA has done,” Cuomo said.

Credit: CBS 2 New York
News video: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Orders MTA To Come Up With Plan To Clear Out Homeless, Clean Cars

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Orders MTA To Come Up With Plan To Clear Out Homeless, Clean Cars 01:44

 Transit workers say subway trains look like homeless shelters and it's putting their health at risk. On Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered the MTA to come up with a plan to clear out the homeless and clean up the cars; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Coronavirus: New York City ends 24-hour subway service to clean trains every night

The MTA was previously cleaning train cars ever 72 hours
Independent

MTA Will End Overnight Subway Service For Duration Of Pandemic

The MTA will soon cease overnight subway service, an unprecedented disruption that will allow crews to disinfect trains more frequently to stop the spread of the...
Gothamist


