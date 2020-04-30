NSYNC makes it official on Spotify and Apple Music: ‘It’s Gonna Be May’ Thursday, 30 April 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

Today is April 30th, which means in the modern Gregorian calendar system — and in the immortal, misquoted words of NSYNC member Justin Timberlake — it’s gonna be May tomorrow. And to celebrate the occasion, NSYNC appears to have taken the extra step of changing the name of the band’s hit song “It’s Gonna Be Me,” from their 2000 album No Strings Attached to “It’s Gonna Be May” across streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music (via Ben Newton on Twitter).



