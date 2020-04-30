Global  

Today’s best Android game/app deals + freebies: House of Da Vinci, much more

9to5Google Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
Thursday’s best Android game and app deals are now ready to go. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is now official and scheduled to be coming to Stadia this year, but for right now it’s time for the mobile deals. Today we have a classic from a galaxy far, far away, brilliant adventure puzzlers, pinball, virtual board games, surveillance sims, and more. Highlights of today’s lineup include titles like The House of Da Vinci, Star Wars Pinball 7, Hack, Slash, Loot, Star Wars: KOTOR, Beholder 2, File Manager by Augustro, and more. All of today’s best Android game and app deals can be found below the fold. more…

The post Today’s best Android game/app deals + freebies: House of Da Vinci, much more appeared first on 9to5Google.
