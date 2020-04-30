Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Elon Musk's $750 million Tesla payday could be threatened by the coronavirus shutdown he slammed as 'fascist' (TSLA)

Elon Musk's $750 million Tesla payday could be threatened by the coronavirus shutdown he slammed as 'fascist' (TSLA)

Business Insider Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
Elon Musk's $750 million Tesla payday could be threatened by the coronavirus shutdown he slammed as 'fascist' (TSLA)· *Tesla CEO Elon Musk went on a profanity-riddled tirade against coronavirus shelter-in-place orders on Wednesday.*
· *The company has been forced to close its main US car factory in California, posing a "serious risk" to Tesla's business, Musk said. *
· *Musk is a billionaire, but most of his wealth is tied up in Tesla...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Elon Musk launches tirade against 'fascist, outrageous' lockdown | Oneindia News

Elon Musk launches tirade against 'fascist, outrageous' lockdown | Oneindia News 01:52

 Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk launched a tirade against the lockdown in US that was imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak that has killed over 60,000 people in the country so far. He called cumpolsary confinement a fascist action and an outrage that infringes on personal freedom and that will...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Elon Musk's latest twitter spree reveals his anti-lockdown stance [Video]

Elon Musk's latest twitter spree reveals his anti-lockdown stance

Not now, Elon.

Credit: Mashable Studio     Duration: 01:00Published
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Calls on States to Reopen Their Economies Calling Lockdown Measures a ‘De Facto House Arrest’ [Video]

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Calls on States to Reopen Their Economies Calling Lockdown Measures a ‘De Facto House Arrest’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is adding his name to the growing list of influential people calling for the economy to reopen.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:58Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Here’s what Elon Musk needs to get his $750M payday from Tesla

Here’s what Elon Musk needs to get his $750M payday from TeslaElon Musk is close to a groin-thumping $750 million payoff now that Tesla stock has recovered much of its value lost since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic...
The Next Web Also reported by •FossbytesBusiness InsiderOilPrice.com

Tesla Chief Musk Slams Lockdowns as 'Fascist' in Explosive Earnings Call

Tesla CEO Elon Musk went on a tirade about government stay-at-home orders during the pandemic, calling them "fascist" and "an outrage" on an earnings call...
Newsmax Also reported by •NPRBusiness InsiderReuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

stshinn

Sarita Shinn #TxStrong🛑🇺🇸🆘🌹💐🌷🌺🌺🌻🦋🌷 RT @aJSDecepida: Musk ought to look into corporatism & fascism affinity thereof… Perpetual tool Elon Musk’s $750 million Tesla payday coul… 1 minute ago

melllvarr

Melllvarr RT @ashleylynch: Here's the real reason Elon Musk won't stop playing down the pandemic. He's on the verge of earning $750m in stock optio… 8 minutes ago

avalon5115

关系就是一切 Ph.D. RT @ColumbiaLaw: Tesla CEO Elon Musk receiving $600 million in company stock during the #COVID19 crisis would be like “Marie Antoinette tel… 13 minutes ago

ColumbiaLaw

Columbia Law School Tesla CEO Elon Musk receiving $600 million in company stock during the #COVID19 crisis would be like “Marie Antoine… https://t.co/Vnyn1v4hqs 16 minutes ago

aJSDecepida

𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐲𝐉𝐒𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐢𝐝𝐚 🇨🇦 Musk ought to look into corporatism & fascism affinity thereof… Perpetual tool Elon Musk’s $750 million Tesla payd… https://t.co/7663gEwP9V 16 minutes ago

FordPrefect747

George Thomas Elon Musk's $750 million Tesla payday could be threatened by the coronavirus shutdown he slammed as 'fascist' Not… https://t.co/ikHkWzsVBI 21 minutes ago

Dtf617

Dirty Dan I liked Elon Musk, but this scumbag wants to reopen America so he doesn’t risk his $750 million incentive as Chief… https://t.co/4YvvGm9KrA 31 minutes ago

rodet

Stephane Rodet RT @businessinsider: Elon Musk's $750 million Tesla payday could be threatened by the coronavirus shutdown he slammed as 'fascist' https://… 33 minutes ago