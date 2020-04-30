Global  

How to force restart iPhone SE (2020), enter recovery mode, DFU, and more

9to5Mac Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
Last week, Apple’s long-awaited follow-up release to the iPhone SE arrived in the hand of the general public. If you’re a new iPhone SE owner, it’s a great time to familiarize yourself with how to force restart your iPhone SE, enter recovery mode, temporarily disable Touch ID access, and more.

Although you probably won’t use these features often, you may occasionally need to do so. Watch our hands-on video as we show you how to manage your iPhone SE in a variety of ways. more…

The post How to force restart iPhone SE (2020), enter recovery mode, DFU, and more appeared first on 9to5Mac.
