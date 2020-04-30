Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Rep. Adam Schiff pushes YouTube and Twitter on coronavirus misinformation

Rep. Adam Schiff pushes YouTube and Twitter on coronavirus misinformation

The Verge Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
Rep. Adam Schiff pushes YouTube and Twitter on coronavirus misinformationIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) sent a letter today to Google, YouTube, and Twitter urging the platforms to explicitly notify users when they’ve engaged with misinformation about the coronavirus.

Schiff wrote to Google CEO Sundar Pichai, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, saying it’s not enough to remove or downgrade harmful or misleading content about the pandemic, but that it’s critical to ensure that users who saw the content have access to correct information as well.

“Though the best protection is removing or downgrading harmful content before users engage with it, that is not always possible,” Schiff wrote in his letter to Pichai and Wojcicki. “As you are likely aware, Facebook recently announced plans to display...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Twitter Target 5G Misinformation On Their Platform [Video]

Twitter Target 5G Misinformation On Their Platform

A conspiracy theory is circulating social media that 5G technology is behind the spread of the coronavirus. Twitter is targeting this theory as part of their cradown on misinformation on their..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Twitter Removes Thousands of Misinformed Tweets About COVID-19 [Video]

Twitter Removes Thousands of Misinformed Tweets About COVID-19

Twitter has already removed over two thousand coronavirus misinformed tweets over the last month. The social media platform said it is working to take down any unverified tweets that could cause..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:14Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Democratic Rep. Adam Smith On Military Response To Coronavirus

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Rep. Adam Smith, chair of the House Armed Services Committee, about supply chain issues preventing the U.S. military from increasing...
NPR

Rep. Schiff wants Google and Twitter to use COVID-19 misinformation warnings

One of the challenges to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic is curbing the spread of misinformation. Google, YouTube and Twitter have each taken steps to provide...
engadget


Tweets about this

JBarrORConserv

❤️🇺🇸JKB🇺🇸❤️ Rep. Adam Schiff pushes YouTube and Twitter on coronavirus misinformation https://t.co/FYLs1AB2Ic 2 days ago

PatrickCMiller

Patrick C Miller Rep. Adam Schiff pushes YouTube and Twitter on coronavirus misinformation https://t.co/MTORcnzEGj 2 days ago

The_News_DIVA

📰The_News_DIVA📰 Rep. Adam Schiff pushes YouTube and Twitter on coronavirus misinformation https://t.co/70A6RSNZnW via @Verge 3 days ago

darrenloudfoot

Electric Blue Knight Rep. Adam Schiff pushes YouTube and Twitter on coronavirus misinformation https://t.co/KjVwiWWZUH via @Verge 3 days ago

TechInsiderz

Tech Insider Rep. Adam Schiff pushes YouTube and Twitter on coronavirus misinformation https://t.co/uDkjykrm4o 3 days ago

nick_chater

Nick Chater Rep. Adam Schiff pushes YouTube and Twitter on coronavirus misinformation https://t.co/46MLZ7Fl8M #EdTech 4 days ago

WorldTecNews365

WorldTechNews365.com Rep. Adam Schiff pushes YouTube and Twitter on coronavirus misinformation https://t.co/T7sP7GKyxL https://t.co/GdHOxZvs4m 4 days ago

aarontflint1

aaront RT @Livid2point0: Rep. Adam Schiff pushes YouTube and Twitter on coronavirus misinformation https://t.co/hmDXJ0ojID 4 days ago