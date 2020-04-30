Rep. Adam Schiff pushes YouTube and Twitter on coronavirus misinformation

Thursday, 30 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge



Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) sent a letter today to Google, YouTube, and Twitter urging the platforms to explicitly notify users when they’ve engaged with misinformation about the



Schiff wrote to Google CEO Sundar Pichai, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, saying it’s not enough to remove or downgrade harmful or misleading content about the pandemic, but that it’s critical to ensure that users who saw the content have access to correct information as well.



"Though the best protection is removing or downgrading harmful content before users engage with it, that is not always possible," Schiff wrote in his letter to Pichai and Wojcicki. "As you are likely aware, Facebook recently announced plans to display...


