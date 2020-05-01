ICANN votes down controversial .org sale proposal Friday, 1 May 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

The organization that oversees internet domain names has rejected a proposal to transfer management of the .org top-level domain from a nonprofit to a private equity group. ICANN said it wouldn’t approve the sale of .org operator Public Interest Registry because it would create “unacceptable uncertainty” for the domain, citing concerns about debt and the intentions of the for-profit firm Ethos Capital.



In a blog post, ICANN's board said the sale would have given up the current focus of PIR in favor of "an entity that is bound to serve the interests of its corporate stakeholders, and which has no meaningful plan to protect or serve the .org community." It also noted that the sale would leave PIR with a $360 million debt that could...

