Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > ICANN votes down controversial .org sale proposal

ICANN votes down controversial .org sale proposal

The Verge Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
ICANN votes down controversial .org sale proposalPhoto by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

The organization that oversees internet domain names has rejected a proposal to transfer management of the .org top-level domain from a nonprofit to a private equity group. ICANN said it wouldn’t approve the sale of .org operator Public Interest Registry because it would create “unacceptable uncertainty” for the domain, citing concerns about debt and the intentions of the for-profit firm Ethos Capital.

In a blog post, ICANN’s board said the sale would have given up the current focus of PIR in favor of “an entity that is bound to serve the interests of its corporate stakeholders, and which has no meaningful plan to protect or serve the .org community.” It also noted that the sale would leave PIR with a $360 million debt that could...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

ICANN blocks proposal to let .org be sold to a for-profit group

A for-profit group might not end up controlling the .org domain after all. The ICANN Board has rejected Internet Society’s proposal to sell control of the .org...
engadget Also reported by •The Next Web

Tweets about this