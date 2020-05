How to add LastPass to your Safari browser's toolbar to better manage your login information Friday, 1 May 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

· You can easily add LastPass to your Safari toolbar to manage myriad login information with one master password.

· Note that you'll have to download LastPass through the company's website, as the LastPass version available in the Mac's App Store won't allow you to add LastPass to the Safari toolbar.

