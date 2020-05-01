Friday, 1 May 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Nations across the world are coming up with their contact tracing apps for locating coronavirus patients and putting up electronic fences to isolate them. India has also released its home-baked app “Aarogya Setu,” which became the world’s fastest app to cross 50 million downloads. Aarogya Setu has now crossed the 75 million download mark, but […]



The post Aarogya Setu Will Soon Come ‘Pre-Installed’ In Every Indian Smartphone appeared first on Fossbytes. 👓 View full article

