Fossbytes Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
Nations across the world are coming up with their contact tracing apps for locating coronavirus patients and putting up electronic fences to isolate them. India has also released its home-baked app “Aarogya Setu,” which became the world’s fastest app to cross 50 million downloads. Aarogya Setu has now crossed the 75 million download mark, but […]

The post Aarogya Setu Will Soon Come 'Pre-Installed' In Every Indian Smartphone appeared first on Fossbytes.
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: No privacy issue, Aarogya Setu app is being preferred worldwide: Javadekar

No privacy issue, Aarogya Setu app is being preferred worldwide: Javadekar 01:34

 Replying to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on raising privacy issue on Aarogya Setu aap, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said that Aarogya Setu app is being preferred worldwide as it curbs false information. "Worldwide this app is being preferred. It curbs false...

India Mandates Aarogya Setu App For People In Red Zone & Private Sector

The Indian government has now made the Aarogya Setu app mandatory for private-sector employees. Earlier, the Centre enforced the app on all government...
Fossbytes


