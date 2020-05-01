Aarogya Setu Will Soon Come ‘Pre-Installed’ In Every Indian Smartphone
|
Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
Nations across the world are coming up with their contact tracing apps for locating coronavirus patients and putting up electronic fences to isolate them. India has also released its home-baked app “Aarogya Setu,” which became the world’s fastest app to cross 50 million downloads. Aarogya Setu has now crossed the 75 million download mark, but […]
The post Aarogya Setu Will Soon Come ‘Pre-Installed’ In Every Indian Smartphone appeared first on Fossbytes.