Friday, 1 May 2020 ( 6 days ago )

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update is officially releasing on May 7. The update will introduce a revamped version of the Miramar map, that is, Miramar 2.0. Interestingly, now we have an official name for the new map, which is ‘Mad Miramar.’ Along with Mad Miramar, PUBG Mobile will also bring a set of new features and […]



The post PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update To Bring Canted Sight, Cheer Park, New P90 Gun appeared first on Fossbytes. 👓 View full article

