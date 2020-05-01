Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update To Bring Canted Sight, Cheer Park, New P90 Gun

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update To Bring Canted Sight, Cheer Park, New P90 Gun

Fossbytes Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update is officially releasing on May 7. The update will introduce a revamped version of the Miramar map, that is, Miramar 2.0. Interestingly, now we have an official name for the new map, which is ‘Mad Miramar.’ Along with Mad Miramar, PUBG Mobile will also bring a set of new features and […]

The post PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update To Bring Canted Sight, Cheer Park, New P90 Gun appeared first on Fossbytes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Coronavirus Update: Mayor Bill De Blasio Announces New Grading Policy As Remote Learning Continues

Coronavirus Update: Mayor Bill De Blasio Announces New Grading Policy As Remote Learning Continues 02:27

 In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio says remote learning will be in place for the rest of the school year. He also announced a new grading policy; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy's Wednesday Coronavirus Update [Video]

N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy's Wednesday Coronavirus Update

Gov. Phil Murphy provides an update on New Jersey's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:59Published
Florida announcing new mobile testing lab for longterm care facilities [Video]

Florida announcing new mobile testing lab for longterm care facilities

The state of Florida is set to announce a new mobile testing lab designed to go to longterm care facilities. The lab will conduct 45-minute rapid tests, according to Governor Ron DeSantis. Story:..

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:57Published

Recent related news from verified sources

PUBG Mobile ‘Mad Miramar’ Map Looks Incredible In The Teaser

By now, we know pretty much everything about PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update. The update is scheduled to go live on May 7 and release a lot of new content in PUBG...
Fossbytes Also reported by •Proactive Investors

PUBG Mobile Update 0.18.0: Bluehole Mode, Hot Air Balloons, & More

PUBG Mobile Update 0.18.0 has been scheduled to go live on May 7 marking the start of Season 13 in the popular battle royale game. And now, PUBG Mobile has...
Fossbytes

You Might Like


Tweets about this