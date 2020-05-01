Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Zoom claims to have 300 million daily active users... and then backtracks on misleading statement

Zoom claims to have 300 million daily active users... and then backtracks on misleading statement

betanews Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
Much, if not most, of the recent attention on Zoom has been focused on its various privacy and security issues. Understandably keen to change the narrative, the company put out a statement last week in which it claims to have 300 million daily users. One problem: it isn't true. Zoom may have been eager to get numbers out there that suggested greater popularity than the likes of Google Meet and Microsoft Teams, but the claim to have 300 million daily active users (DAUs) was misleading, and the company has been forced to retract its initial statement. See also: Google Meet… [Continue Reading]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Mashable Studio - Published
News video: Zoom says it doesn’t actually have 300 million daily users

Zoom says it doesn’t actually have 300 million daily users 01:10

 Yikes.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Zoom Says Company Made Mistake on Daily Active User Numbers [Video]

Zoom Says Company Made Mistake on Daily Active User Numbers

Zoom is taking back its claims of having 300 million daily active users. The company admitted that it doesn't have that many but does have 300 million daily meeting participants.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:16Published
Post Malone Wants Fans to Help Him Donate $1 Million to Charity [Video]

Post Malone Wants Fans to Help Him Donate $1 Million to Charity

Post Malone Wants Fans to Help Him Donate $1 Million to Charity The rapper is asking his fans to tell him where they'd like to see his money go. Using celebrity fan platform Community, fans can use..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:45Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Zoom Does Not Have 300 Million Daily Active Users

This collaboration specialist corrects a statement.
Motley Fool Also reported by •Business InsiderMashableReuters IndiaReutersThe VergeTechCrunch

How many users does Zoom have, exactly? Well, it's complicated.

Zoom Video Communications reported last week a massive rise in its userbase — a 50% increase since the start of April, going from about 200 million to 300...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

StopMalvertisin

Kimberly BetaNews | Zoom claims to have 300 million daily active users... and then backtracks on misleading statement https://t.co/tWekNSFXBp 8 minutes ago

MarkWilsonWords

Mark Wyciślik-Wilson🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇵🇱🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 Zoom claims to have 300 million daily active users... and then backtracks on misleading statement https://t.co/Ojs6gdJG5v via @BetaNews 11 minutes ago

AS3691

Angelina Squillacioti Zoom admits it doesn’t have 300 million users, corrects misleading claims https://t.co/OAwRgM9dA3 via @Verge 16 minutes ago

DigitalDNAHQ

Digital DNA @zoom_us admits it doesn’t have 300 million users and corrects the misleading claims on the down low ⁉️ #zoomfail… https://t.co/n0kN6InRnr 22 minutes ago

BetaNews

BetaNews.com Zoom claims to have 300 million daily active users... and then backtracks on misleading statement… https://t.co/zOEQbJEDGH 36 minutes ago

abadlinan

▧ J M Abad Liñán (trabajando desde mi casa) RT @viralizeed: Most #viral Tech News - Zoom admits it doesn’t have 300 million users, corrects misleading claims https://t.co/WSxBe2pHNj 39 minutes ago

viralizeed

Viralizeed Most #viral Tech News - Zoom admits it doesn’t have 300 million users, corrects misleading claims https://t.co/WSxBe2pHNj 41 minutes ago

phoenixvalue

Greg Capital Management RT @DeItaOne: ZOOM ADMITS IT DOESN’T HAVE 300 MILLION USERS, CORRECTS MISLEADING CLAIMS - THE VERGE $ZM 2 hours ago