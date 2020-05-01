Global  

Microsoft releases 'one more fix' for the final build of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

betanews Friday, 1 May 2020
When build 19041.207 of Windows 10 May 2020 Update arrived, it was thought to be the final, completed build that would be made available to everyone -- but Microsoft has changed its mind, pushing out another minor update. The latest build for Windows 10 May 2020 Update (or Windows 10 version 2004, or Windows 10 20H1 as it is also known) is now build 19041.208, and it fixes problems that have been found in the previous version. See also: How to download the Windows 10 May 2020 Update ISO right now What's new in Windows 10 May 2020 Update? Microsoft… [Continue Reading]
Microsoft's Your Phone app now lets you control music on your Android device directly in Windows 10

If you're a Windows 10 user, and you have a supported Android phone, then Microsoft's Your Phone is a great app to have as it bridges the gap between your...
betanews
Microsoft may have delayed Windows 10 May 2020 Update to fix a zero-day exploit

We've been waiting for Windows 10 May 2020 Update for a while and we thought the final build had been completed -- until Microsoft released an unexpected update...
betanews
