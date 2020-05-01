Microsoft releases 'one more fix' for the final build of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Friday, 1 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

When build 19041.207 of Windows 10 May 2020 Update arrived, it was thought to be the final, completed build that would be made available to everyone -- but Microsoft has changed its mind, pushing out another minor update. The latest build for Windows 10 May 2020 Update (or Windows 10 version 2004, or Windows 10 20H1 as it is also known) is now build 19041.208, and it fixes problems that have been found in the previous version. See also: How to download the Windows 10 May 2020 Update ISO right now What's new in Windows 10 May 2020 Update?


