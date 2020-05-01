Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Zoom Never Had 300 Million Daily Active Users, It Lied!

Zoom Never Had 300 Million Daily Active Users, It Lied!

Fossbytes Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
In a blog post about new Zoom features last week, the video conferencing giant claimed that it had surpassed the milestone of 300 million daily active users on the platform. Now, Zoom has admitted that the claim was false after The Verge noticed changes in the original statement included in the blog post. Every sentence that included the phrase […]

The post Zoom Never Had 300 Million Daily Active Users, It Lied! appeared first on Fossbytes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Mashable Studio - Published
News video: Zoom says it doesn’t actually have 300 million daily users

Zoom says it doesn’t actually have 300 million daily users 01:10

 Yikes.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Zoom Says Company Made Mistake on Daily Active User Numbers [Video]

Zoom Says Company Made Mistake on Daily Active User Numbers

Zoom is taking back its claims of having 300 million daily active users. The company admitted that it doesn't have that many but does have 300 million daily meeting participants.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:16Published
Teenager energises care home residents with TikTok videos [Video]

Teenager energises care home residents with TikTok videos

A young care home worker has clocked up more than a million views documenting his daily life entertaining residents in adorable TikTok videos.Aiden Middleton, 18, has worked at Wellburn House for only..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Zoom claims to have 300 million daily active users... and then backtracks on misleading statement

Much, if not most, of the recent attention on Zoom has been focused on its various privacy and security issues. Understandably keen to change the narrative, the...
betanews Also reported by •ReutersThe VergeMotley FoolTechCrunchReuters IndiaBusiness Insider

Microsoft Teams hits 75mn daily users, supports live events with 1 lakh attendees

Read Article Microsoft’s enterprise communication tool Teams now has more than 75 million daily active users and number of organisations integrating their...
CRN Also reported by •Business Insider

Tweets about this

YashdeepRaj

Yashdeep Raj Zoom Never Had 300 Million Daily Active Users, It Lied! #zoom #news #users https://t.co/xdm5YasChx 8 minutes ago

bbenwatts

Ben Watts @BornInvestor Zoom never said DAUs though. Third party writers misquoting them did. Zoom compared 10 million daily… https://t.co/PlKYPgwsZe 51 minutes ago

techisoncom

Techison Zoom Never Had 300 Million Daily Active Users, It Lied! - https://t.co/SeEYUXU3JL #technews #techison https://t.co/dEjCLZGHAz 3 hours ago

RTPthefirst

RTP() I should have bought at IPO... but it popped so much I was awaiting a trace back.... that will never come 😩 Zoom re… https://t.co/63mdTslc81 4 days ago

nielr1

nielr1 10M to 300M DAU is just an epic surge for @zoom_us. Its amazing how well the performance of the product has kept up… https://t.co/zrzQLrUgR4 4 days ago

shaq_131

Shah Fikry Zoom backlash widens with Daimler, Ericsson and Bank of America Corp curbs, it passed the milestone 300 millions da… https://t.co/stFxKgl6sr 5 days ago