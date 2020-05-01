Hover-1 Rally Electric Scooter returns to all-time low at $180 ($50 off) Friday, 1 May 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Amazon offers the Hover-1 Rally Electric Folding Scooter for *$179.99 shipped*. That’s a $50 savings from the regular going rate and a match of the Amazon all-time low. You’ll find this deal over at Best Buy as well. The Hover-1 Rally offers a fully foldable design with built-in suspension and an LCD display. With a 12MPH max speed and total range up to 7-miles, there’s enough power here to scoot around town. With those specs, it’s also a decent option for teens. Offers support for riders up to 264-pounds. Rated 4.2/5 stars.



