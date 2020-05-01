Xbox Series X still set to launch on schedule, but games could be delayed

Friday, 1 May 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Microsoft’s Xbox chief, Phil Spencer, says the company’s next-gen Xbox Series X console is still on schedule for later this year, but game production is a little more of an unknown. In an interview with CNBC, Spencer notes that there could be “some impact” to Xbox Series X schedules, but that “the teams are doing a very good job with keeping our hardware on track” and “overall we’re in line with where we thought we would be.”



Microsoft hasn't provided an exact release date for the Xbox Series X beyond holiday 2020. Several official Xbox sites listed a launch date of "Thanksgiving 2020" back in March, but Microsoft said this was inaccurate and the company was still committed to launching in holiday 2020. If Microsoft was planning to...


