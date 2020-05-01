Elon Musk calling stay-at-home orders 'fascist' is the latest in a string of controversial comments over the past 2 months. Here's how the Tesla CEO has responded throughout the coronavirus crisis. (TSLA)

Friday, 1 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has been outspoken about the coronavirus crisis since early March, when he first tweeted that panic over the virus was "dumb."

· Since then, Musk has gone on to promote a malaria drug as a potential treatment for COVID-19 patients despite a lack of scientific proof, has caused confusion over... · Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has been outspoken about the coronavirus crisis since early March, when he first tweeted that panic over the virus was "dumb."· Since then, Musk has gone on to promote a malaria drug as a potential treatment for COVID-19 patients despite a lack of scientific proof, has caused confusion over 👓 View full article

