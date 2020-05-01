'He's a rich, arrogant guy who cares about nothing but his money': Some Tesla workers slam Elon Musk after he went on a rant calling stay-at-home orders 'fascist' (TSLA)
Friday, 1 May 2020 () · Tesla CEO Elon Musk drew some criticism by saying the response to the spread of COVID-19 has been overblown.
· On Wednesday, Musk called shelter-in-place orders made in some US states to slow the spread of the disease "fascist" and akin to imprisonment.
· Four Tesla employees gave Business Insider their reactions to Musk's...
Elon Musk may make $750 million but it’s at risk of being stopped if Tesla’s factories remain closed. According to Business Insider, Musk said shutdown of his Fremont plant “should be identified as a serious risk.” He said: "I would call it forcibly imprisoning people in their homes against...
