Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Tempest Pirate, Star Wars Pinball, more

9to5Toys Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
It’s Friday and that means it’s time to head into the weekend with all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. While we still have some *50%* price drops live on Star Wars classics, today’s fresh batch of deals is quite notable. Highlights include titles like Tempest: Pirate Action RPG, Star Wars Pinball 7, Deus Ex GO, Last Voyage, Million Onion Hotel, Solar Walk 2, and more. As always, your complete collection of the day’s best Mac and iOS app deals is down below the fold.

