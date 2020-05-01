Global  

LEGO assembles new 1,300-piece AT-AT Walker from The Empire Strikes Back

9to5Toys Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
With its May the 4th festivities now underway, LEGO is giving Star Wars fans yet another brick-built creation to be excited about. Continuing with the recent emphasis on The Empire Strikes Back and its 40th anniversary, LEGO is now unveiling a new AT-AT walker. Complete with nearly 1,300-pieces and six minifigures, the latest Imperial vehicle to be assembled delivers plenty of Original Trilogy action for collectors and builders alike. Head below for a closer look.

The post LEGO assembles new 1,300-piece AT-AT Walker from The Empire Strikes Back appeared first on 9to5Toys.
LEGO Star Wars Helmets Review: UCS details in an accurate, affordable package 

After first being announced back in March, the most recent addition to LEGO’s collection of Star Wars kits is finally here. Assembling Boba Fett, a...
