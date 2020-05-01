LEGO assembles new 1,300-piece AT-AT Walker from The Empire Strikes Back

Friday, 1 May 2020 ( 3 days ago )

With its May the 4th festivities now underway, LEGO is giving Star Wars fans yet another brick-built creation to be excited about. Continuing with the recent emphasis on The Empire Strikes Back and its 40th anniversary, LEGO is now unveiling a new AT-AT walker. Complete with nearly 1,300-pieces and six minifigures, the latest Imperial vehicle to be assembled delivers plenty of Original Trilogy action for collectors and builders alike. Head below for a closer look.



