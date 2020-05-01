Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > FDA authorizes experimental drug remdesivir for emergency use in COVID-19 patients

FDA authorizes experimental drug remdesivir for emergency use in COVID-19 patients

The Verge Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
FDA authorizes experimental drug remdesivir for emergency use in COVID-19 patientsPhoto by Doug Mills/The New York Times/Pool/Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration just authorized the emergency use of remdesivir, an experimental anti-viral drug, to treat COVID-19.

Emergency authorization does not mean that the drug is FDA-approved, a standard that only comes after a detailed review showing a drug can safely and effectively treat a particular disease. The agency can issue an emergency use authorization (EUA) for unapproved medical products that may help treat a life-threatening disease when no approved alternatives are available — that’s what it did here. The authorization does not mean the drug was proven to work.

Research showing that remdesivir blocks the activity of the novel coronavirus in cells made it a leading candidate to treat the disease. The drug was...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Remdesivir trial shows it is an effective treatment

Remdesivir trial shows it is an effective treatment 00:38

 The first results of the experimental drug - remdesivir - shows that it has the ability to speed up recovery from coronavirus by 31%. Scientists say this is an important proof of concept that a drug can block this virus.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Remdesivir: A new drug that boosts recovery from coronavirus l How it works [Video]

Remdesivir: A new drug that boosts recovery from coronavirus l How it works

An antiviral drug remdesivir is the first successful treatment against coronavirus disease. US government-funded trial on 1,063 people found it boosted recovery in severely ill patients. Remdesivir is..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:43Published
Sensex ends 997 points higher, posts gains for 4th straight day on COVID-19 drug hopes [Video]

Sensex ends 997 points higher, posts gains for 4th straight day on COVID-19 drug hopes

Equity benchmark indices advanced on Thursday in line with global cues as positive results for experimental remdesivir drug towards COVID-19 treatment lifted investor sentiment. Most major global..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:18Published

Recent related news from verified sources

FDA authorizes Remdesivir drug for COVID-19

President Donald Trump said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted authorization to Gilead Sciences Inc for emergency use of its...
Reuters

FDA grants East Bay biotech emergency approval of Covid antibody tests

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration allowed emergency use authorization to a Hercules-based biotech for a coronavirus antibody test. Bio-Rad Laboratories...
bizjournals


Tweets about this