FDA authorizes experimental drug remdesivir for emergency use in COVID-19 patients

Friday, 1 May 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

Photo by Doug Mills/The New York Times/Pool/Getty Images



The Food and Drug Administration just authorized the emergency use of



Emergency authorization does not mean that the drug is FDA-approved, a standard that only comes after a detailed review showing a drug can safely and effectively treat a particular disease. The agency can issue an emergency use authorization (EUA) for unapproved medical products that may help treat a life-threatening disease when no approved alternatives are available — that’s what it did here. The authorization does not mean the drug was proven to work.



