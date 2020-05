Namely, a former high flier, slashes staff as demand for its HR software dries up in the pandemic Saturday, 2 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Namely, an eight-and-a-half-year-old, New York-based company that sells payroll, talent management and other HR services to mid-size businesses across the U.S. via subscription software, has let go of upwards of 40% of its employees. The cuts are across the board, from high-ranking staffers, including a CFO who was brought on almost exactly two years ago, […]

