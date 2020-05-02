Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > India Mandates Aarogya Setu App For People In Red Zone & Private Sector

India Mandates Aarogya Setu App For People In Red Zone & Private Sector

Fossbytes Saturday, 2 May 2020 ()
The Indian government has now made the Aarogya Setu app mandatory for private-sector employees. Earlier, the Centre enforced the app on all government employees, even those working in public sector organizations. The Union Home Ministry has also said downloading the Aarogya Setu app is a must for people located in Coronavirus containment zones. This means that all […]

The post India Mandates Aarogya Setu App For People In Red Zone & Private Sector appeared first on Fossbytes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Kim Jong Un appears after weeks of absence that fuelled death rumours | Oneindia News

Kim Jong Un appears after weeks of absence that fuelled death rumours | Oneindia News 02:51

 India extends nationwide lockdown by 2 more weeks, districts divided into red, orange and green zones for easy navigation; Not a single covid-19 case reported from Kerala & 10 other states on Friday; Maharahshtra reports a surge, cases high in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Delhi; Aarogya Setu app made...

Recent related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 lockdown adversely affect Goa's tourism industry [Video]

COVID-19 lockdown adversely affect Goa's tourism industry

The coronavirus pandemic has been terrible for tourism industries amid nationwide lockdown. Tourism in Goa has been hit badly as scores of people working for this sector have been affected the most...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:22Published
Red, Orange and Green zones to navigate lockdown 3.0 starting May 4th | Oneindia News [Video]

Red, Orange and Green zones to navigate lockdown 3.0 starting May 4th | Oneindia News

India extends lockdown by 2 more weeks, till May 17th. Red, orange and green zones to navigate lockdown. Centre makes considerable relaxations in orange and green zones. Aarogya Setu app mandatory for..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 08:29Published

Recent related news from verified sources

India makes government tracing app mandatory for all workers

India has mandated that all public and private sector employees use a government-backed Bluetooth tracing app and maintain social distancing in offices as New...
Reuters Also reported by •IndiaTimesFossbytes

Aarogya Setu Will Soon Come ‘Pre-Installed’ In Every Indian Smartphone

Nations across the world are coming up with their contact tracing apps for locating coronavirus patients and putting up electronic fences to isolate them. India...
Fossbytes Also reported by •IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

0807ankit

Ankit Sharma RT @indiatvnews: Indian Govt. mandates #AarogyaSetu app for public, private sector employees. It is coming soon for feature phone users ht… 1 hour ago

techisoncom

Techison India Mandates Aarogya Setu App For People In Red Zone & Private Sector - https://t.co/sPRTEBEmSV #technews… https://t.co/hT9SGCcPMf 3 hours ago

indiatvnews

India TV Indian Govt. mandates #AarogyaSetu app for public, private sector employees. It is coming soon for feature phone us… https://t.co/ywsijw5oL0 4 hours ago

5bhuv4n35h

5bhuv4n35h RT @TheLeaflet_in: COVID-19: Government of India mandates all its employees to ‘immediately’ download Aarogya Setu App https://t.co/u9BQ9wj… 3 days ago

TheLeaflet_in

The Leaflet COVID-19: Government of India mandates all its employees to ‘immediately’ download Aarogya Setu App https://t.co/u9BQ9wjzGc 3 days ago

LakshmiAjay1

Lakshmi Ajay RT @IndianExpress: #JUSTIN | Centre mandates all govt employees to ‘immediately’ download Aarogya Setu app Follow LIVE updates https://t.… 3 days ago