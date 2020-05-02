Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Making The Grade: Building a low-cost distance-learning solution during COVID-19

9to5Mac Saturday, 2 May 2020 ()
The past few weeks have been wild at my school. Over just a few days, we went from thinking there would be a 20% chance we’d shut down to making serious plans due to the COVID–19 outbreak. This scenario meant that we had to launch a distance learning platform virtually overnight. This week, for Making The Grade, I want to explain how I built a low-cost, distance learning solution for our school. more…

The post Making The Grade: Building a low-cost distance-learning solution during COVID-19 appeared first on 9to5Mac.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTXL - Published
News video: California education officials host virtual support circle for parents facing distance learning challenges

California education officials host virtual support circle for parents facing distance learning challenges 01:51

 California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted a virtual parent support circle to help families navigate their distance learning challenges.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

1700 Lee County school students have not participated in distance learning [Video]

1700 Lee County school students have not participated in distance learning

Students who haven't completed distance learning could have to repeat a grade

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:09Published
Dr. Donald Fennoy discusses distance learning, making the grade [Video]

Dr. Donald Fennoy discusses distance learning, making the grade

Dr. Donald Fennoy speaks to WPTV NewsChannel 5 about Palm Beach County's distance learning plan and his message for parents who might be inclined to hold their children back.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 07:13Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Distance Learning: how to create a killer mobile education solution

In today's technology-driven world, mobile applications have become so popular. They are now applied almost in all facets of our life. One of the critical areas...
WorldNews


Tweets about this