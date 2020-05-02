Making The Grade: Building a low-cost distance-learning solution during COVID-19

Saturday, 2 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The past few weeks have been wild at my school. Over just a few days, we went from thinking there would be a 20% chance we’d shut down to making serious plans due to the COVID–19 outbreak. This scenario meant that we had to launch a distance learning platform virtually overnight. This week, for Making The Grade, I want to explain how I built a low-cost, distance learning solution for our school. more…



