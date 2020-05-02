Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > McConnell, Pelosi decline Trump administration offer of rapid coronavirus tests for Congress

McConnell, Pelosi decline Trump administration offer of rapid coronavirus tests for Congress

The Verge Saturday, 2 May 2020 ()
McConnell, Pelosi decline Trump administration offer of rapid coronavirus tests for CongressUS Capitol

In a joint statement on Saturday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) declined President Trump’s offer to provide rapid coronavirus tests for members of Congress.

“Congress is grateful for the Administration’s generous offer to deploy rapid COVID-19 testing capabilities to Capitol Hill, but we respectfully decline the offer at this time,” the statement reads. “Our country’s testing capacities are continuing to scale up nationwide and Congress wants to keep directing resources to the front-line facilities where they can do the most good the most quickly.”

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar tweeted late Friday that 1,000 tests and three rapid-results testing machines were...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

White House blocks Fauci from testifying to Congress [Video]

White House blocks Fauci from testifying to Congress

Top U.S. health official Anthony Fauci will not testify next week to a congressional committee examining the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic, the White House said on Friday,..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:12Published
US authorises use of anti-viral drug remdesivir for coronavirus patients [Video]

US authorises use of anti-viral drug remdesivir for coronavirus patients

US regulators have approved emergency use of an experimental drug that appears to help some coronavirus patients recover faster. It is the first drug shown to help fight Covid-19, which has killed more..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published

Recent related news from verified sources

McCarthy fumes after Pelosi names Maxine Waters, 6 other Dems to oversee coronavirus funds

A newly created House committee to oversee the Trump administration’s multitrillion-dollar coronavirus response may lack bipartisan spirit, according to...
FOXNews.com

Trump says US 'very close' to 5m daily coronavirus tests target despite country only doing 200,000 a day

Donald Trump said the United States "soon" would be able to test 5m people a day for coronavirus, and claimed his administration has done an "incredible job"...
Independent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BigDinTheBoro

David Baty RT @henryrodgersdc: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi released a joint statement saying they will decli… 1 minute ago

itsblrose

Favored @CarpeDonktum @realDonaldTrump Oh it's only Nancy huh! Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell issu… https://t.co/M18wMqQpgc 2 minutes ago

sabrosa122

Milagros De La Paz RT @CNNPolitics: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "respectfully decline" the Trump administration's of… 2 minutes ago

RWG4Trump

Chuck Pelosi, McConnell decline coronavirus testing offer from Trump administration https://t.co/Q9Fx75hu57 2 minutes ago

ohiomary

Mary Rack RT @washingtonpost: Pelosi, McConnell jointly decline Trump administration’s offer of rapid-response tests for Capitol Hill https://t.co/XH… 4 minutes ago

Cher88582355

SAVE OUR CHILDREN DISCLOSE VACCINE REACTIONS RT @MariaBonanno9: Pelosi, McConnell decline coronavirus testing offer from Trump administration https://t.co/XdrmNMrxiK 4 minutes ago

FaithTwenty20

Faith Margaret RT @CBSNews: Pelosi and McConnell decline Trump's offer to provide rapid coronavirus testing for lawmakers: "Congress wants to keep directi… 7 minutes ago

philfoureight

H Strong Live updates: Pelosi, McConnell jointly decline Trump administration’s offer of rapid coronavirus testing for Capit… https://t.co/jWRx1SPrEV 7 minutes ago