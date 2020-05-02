McConnell, Pelosi decline Trump administration offer of rapid coronavirus tests for Congress

Saturday, 2 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

US Capitol



In a joint statement on Saturday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) declined President Trump’s offer to provide rapid coronavirus tests for members of Congress.



“Congress is grateful for the Administration’s generous offer to deploy rapid COVID-19 testing capabilities to Capitol Hill, but we respectfully decline the offer at this time,” the statement reads. “Our country’s testing capacities are continuing to scale up



Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar tweeted late Friday that 1,000 tests and three rapid-results testing machines were... US CapitolIn a joint statement on Saturday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) declined President Trump’s offer to provide rapid coronavirus tests for members of Congress.“Congress is grateful for the Administration’s generous offer to deploy rapid COVID-19 testing capabilities to Capitol Hill, but we respectfully decline the offer at this time,” the statement reads. “Our country’s testing capacities are continuing to scale up nationwide and Congress wants to keep directing resources to the front-line facilities where they can do the most good the most quickly.”Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar tweeted late Friday that 1,000 tests and three rapid-results testing machines were... 👓 View full article

