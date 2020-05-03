The murder hornet is the 2020 B-plot you probably didn’t see coming

Sunday, 3 May 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

Its nickname is ‘



As The Verge’s weekend editor, I endeavor to find a good mix of stories for our Saturday and Sunday site visitors, balancing news about tech and policy with the latest about the coronavirus and its impact, along with other news of the day. Some days the news is upbeat and interesting and then other days the writers of the script for 2020: The Horror Show throw in a *murder hornet* plot twist because a pandemic is apparently not terrifying enough without two-inch hornets that rip the heads off of honeybees.



The New York Times has the story of the Asian giant hornet, which has recently arrived in the US, to the dismay of entomologists.







With queens that can grow to two inches long, Asian giant hornets can use mandibles shaped like spiked... Its nickname is ‘ murder hornet ’ | Washington State Department of AgricultureAs The Verge’s weekend editor, I endeavor to find a good mix of stories for our Saturday and Sunday site visitors, balancing news about tech and policy with the latest about the coronavirus and its impact, along with other news of the day. Some days the news is upbeat and interesting and then other days the writers of the script for 2020: The Horror Show throw in a *murder hornet* plot twist because a pandemic is apparently not terrifying enough without two-inch hornets that rip the heads off of honeybees.The New York Times has the story of the Asian giant hornet, which has recently arrived in the US, to the dismay of entomologists.With queens that can grow to two inches long, Asian giant hornets can use mandibles shaped like spiked... 👓 View full article

