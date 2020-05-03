Sunday, 3 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Each year on May the 4th, retailers celebrate the annual event known as Star Wars Day to give fans of the series a collection of new collectibles alongside plenty of discounts on merchandise. This year is no different, and the festivities are already underway. With a vast galaxy of discounts out there, we’ve done the hard work for you, rounding up all of the best May the 4th deals on everything from LEGO and other toys to games and much more. Head below for all of the action.



more…



The post Celebrate May the 4th with the best deals on collectibles, games, and more appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

