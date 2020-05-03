Uber plans to require its drivers and passengers in the US to wear face coverings

Sunday, 3 May 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge



"As countries reopen, Uber is focused on safety and proceeding with caution," the spokesperson said. "Our teams are preparing for the next phase of recovery, which will mean adding new protections for the safety of riders and drivers. That includes requiring that everyone wears a face cover when using Uber."


