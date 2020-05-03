Global  

Uber plans to require its drivers and passengers in the US to wear face coverings

The Verge Sunday, 3 May 2020 ()
Uber plans to require its drivers and passengers in the US to wear face coveringsIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Uber is planning to implement a new policy in the coming weeks requiring drivers and riders in the US and certain other countries to wear face masks or coverings, a company spokesperson confirmed on Sunday. As first reported by CNN Business, the ride-hailing company also is developing technology to detect whether its drivers are wearing face coverings before they begin accepting passenger trips.

In a statement emailed to The Verge, the spokesperson said Uber is shipping safety supplies to its drivers providing “essential trips,” and encouraging riders to stay home if they can.

“As countries reopen, Uber is focused on safety and proceeding with caution,” the spokesperson said. “Our teams are preparing for the next phase of recovery,...
Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published
News video: Face coverings now required in San Diego County

Face coverings now required in San Diego County 02:06

 Face coverings now required in San Diego County.

