Windows 10 Loses “Hey Cortana” Wake Word, For Now

Fossbytes Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
If what we are hearing turns out to be true, Microsoft might tweak Cortana’s wake word setting in the upcoming Windows 10 update. HTNovo spotted a surprising change: shouting a trigger word like “Hey Cortana” doesn’t bother the virtual assistant at all. Instead, Cortana displays a message in return, saying that the activation word isn’t […]

