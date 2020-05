Online trading platform IG appoints ex-JLT director Rozes as finance head Monday, 4 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

IG Group said on Monday Charlie Rozes, former finance director of Jardine Lloyd Thompson, will join the online trading group as chief financial officer, at a time when the sector is benefiting from strong volatility due to a coronavirus -induced selloff. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Head of Trafigura's Indian online trading platform quits Amol Mehra, chief executive officer of commodities trader Trafigura's online metals platform Lykos in India, has left the company, he confirmed to Reuters on...

Reuters India 4 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this