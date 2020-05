Monday, 4 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Teacher Appreciation Week (May 4-8) this year comes amid COVID-19 driving remote learning around the world. Google is doing its part to celebrate teachers with a Doodle today and by offering more resources to educators.



more…



The post Google marks Teacher Appreciation Week with Doodle, more remote learning resources appeared first on 9to5Google. 👓 View full article