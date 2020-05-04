Global  

Microsoft is going to release Windows 10 May 2020 Update knowing it contains a bug

betanews Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
In the last few days it was revealed that Microsoft has delayed the release of Windows 10 May 2020 Update until the end of May in order to fix a zero-day vulnerability. But even when this is patched, the build will not be perfect. Microsoft is releasing Windows 10 version 2004 / Windows 10 20H1 / Windows 10 May 2020 Update knowing that it includes another bug -- one that will be fixed with a subsequent patch. See also: Microsoft may have delayed Windows 10 May 2020 Update to fix a zero-day exploit How to download the Windows 10 May… [Continue Reading]
