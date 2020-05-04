Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > The new HP Omen 27i has lights that help you easily access its ports

The new HP Omen 27i has lights that help you easily access its ports

The Verge Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
The new HP Omen 27i has lights that help you easily access its portsHP

There isn’t much about the new HP Omen 27i that I haven’t seen before in a gaming monitor, but it’s packed full of specs that HP hasn’t offered until now. The 27-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) nano IPS display offers far better color accuracy and contrast than the TN panels used in many of HP’s previous gaming monitors.

HP sourced this 16:9 aspect ratio display from LG (it’s likely very similar to this LG model). It features 98 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut, a 165Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time. It also has Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, so you’ll be able to get smoother visual fidelity if you use it with a PC that has an Nvidia GTX 10-series card or greater.

HP HP fit all of the ports on the diagonal edges of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

HP’s new Omen gaming desktops get a glow up

HP’s new Omen gaming desktops get a glow upHP’s new Omen 25L (left) and the 30L | HP HP has debuted a fresh lineup of Omen desktops, the 25L and 30L, with improved specs and a clean new design that...
The Verge Also reported by •9to5Toys

You Might Like


Tweets about this