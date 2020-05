YouTube finally deleted notorious conspiracy theorist David Icke's channel after he spread COVID-19 misinformation Monday, 4 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· YouTube has finally deleted notorious conspiracy theorist David Icke's official channel, having repeatedly warned him not to violate its policies.

· "YouTube has clear policies prohibiting any content that disputes the existence and transmission of Covid-19 as described by the WHO and the NHS," a YouTube spokeswoman told BBC

