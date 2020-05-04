Monday, 4 May 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

We are seeing some notable Caudabe iPhone case deals for Mother’s Day. The accessory maker is now offering *15% off *sitewide on all of its currently available iPhone cases as well as free 2-day shipping across the board using code *FREE4MOMS *at checkout. While the brand’s 2020 iPhone SE cases are still not yet available, all of its other iPhone covers (from 6/6S right through to iPhone 11 Pro Max) are now on sale. More details below. more…



The post Caudabe offers 15% off its iPhone cases for Mother’s Day + free 2-day shipping appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

