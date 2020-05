Monday, 4 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

· Apple just announced a new 13-inch MacBook Pro with its Magic Keyboard, suggesting it may be moving away from its butterfly keyboard entirely.

· Until now, the 13-inch MacBook Pro was the only laptop in Apple's lineup that lacked the Magic Keyboard.

