Coronavirus: UK contact-tracing app is ready for Isle of Wight downloads

BBC News Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
Isle of Wight council staff and healthcare workers will be invited to start testing app on Tuesday.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Jonathan Van-Tam urges downloads of contact-tracing app to ease lockdown measures

Jonathan Van-Tam urges downloads of contact-tracing app to ease lockdown measures 01:02

 NHS bosses have urged the public to download the new contact-tracing app to help to ease lockdown measures and save lives. The smartphone app begins testing on the Isle of Wight this week as a new part of the Government’s test, track and trace strategy and will be central to its efforts in slowing...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Invasive species may thrive without wildlife reserves' intervention [Video]

Invasive species may thrive without wildlife reserves' intervention

Debbie Tann, chief executive of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust, explains the problems facing nature reserves during the coronavirus crisis. Donations are down and Ms Tann expects that her..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:23Published
Isle of Wight Festival cancelled [Video]

Isle of Wight Festival cancelled

The Isle of Wight Festival has been cancelled for 2020. The annual music extravaganza held in Newport, Isle of Wight, was due to take place between June 11 and June 14, and be headlined by Lionel..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:46Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus contact-tracing app to launch tomorrow in Isle of Wight

Coronavirus contact-tracing app to launch tomorrow in Isle of WightIt is expected to rolled out nationwide in a matter of weeks
Hull Daily Mail

NHS coronavirus tracing app 'will have unintended consequences', senior official says

'We don't know exactly how it will work', admits head of NHSX before app is rolled out on Isle of Wight
Independent

