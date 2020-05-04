Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > PewDiePie signs exclusive livestreaming deal with YouTube

PewDiePie signs exclusive livestreaming deal with YouTube

The Verge Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
PewDiePie signs exclusive livestreaming deal with YouTubePewDiePie/YouTube

Felix Kjellberg, the YouTuber better known as PewDiePie, has signed an exclusive livestreaming deal with YouTube. The move comes almost exactly one year after Kjellberg announced that he was streaming exclusively on DLive, a small blockchain-based livestreaming site.

According to the press release, Kjellberg is excited to head back to his home pastures. “Live streaming is something I’m focusing a lot on in 2020 and beyond, so to be able to partner with YouTube and be at the forefront of new product features is special and exciting for the future,” he said.

Kjellberg’s acquisition is the latest big name joining YouTube for livestreaming; recently, the platform has been throwing its weight (and money!) around to grab exclusive deals with...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

PewDiePie signs exclusive streaming deal w/ YouTube Gaming

Live streaming has become a massive trend in the gaming world with platforms such as Twitch and Mixer gaining popularity. To launch new platforms or keep players...
9to5Google

PewDiePie Signs Exclusive Streaming Deal With YouTube

Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg has signed an exclusive live streaming deal with YouTube, the platform on which the Swedish content creator has amassed a following...
Billboard.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

hup333

hup RT @pcgamer: Pewdiepie signs an exclusive livestreaming deal with YouTube https://t.co/O1bVUFxtrE https://t.co/ye0drPtBMX 43 minutes ago

drod_97

Pr!me RT @verge: PewDiePie signs exclusive livestreaming deal with YouTube https://t.co/BQvx3MxsUV https://t.co/086WrsJHTq 46 minutes ago

JahangeerDM

Jahangeer 💻☕️ Digital Marketer PewDiePie signs exclusive livestreaming deal with YouTube https://t.co/X7dSUt2jsl https://t.co/TyZnbyMZce 3 hours ago

RESEARCHDEVEL

RESEARCH DEVELOPERS PewDiePie signs an exclusive livestreaming deal with YouTube, following similar deals between YouTube and other sta… https://t.co/oXdDao0F4M 3 hours ago

JaimePTeixeira

Jaime Teixeira RT @verge: PewDiePie signs exclusive livestreaming deal with YouTube https://t.co/HeYHU5p9nk https://t.co/NHKm1BQnjs 3 hours ago

netmobz

Netmobz https://t.co/hnpuQ3IRoZ - PewDiePie signs an exclusive livestreaming deal with YouTube, following similar deals bet… https://t.co/026cuXX7br 3 hours ago

AIHammer

Alex Hammer PewDiePie signs an exclusive livestreaming deal with YouTube, following similar deals between YouTube and other sta… https://t.co/RyKObmXAGi 4 hours ago

superfabis

Fabis PewDiePie signs exclusive livestreaming deal with YouTube https://t.co/JnPzPSIZMN https://t.co/bMiCN9iQiv 4 hours ago