PewDiePie signs exclusive livestreaming deal with YouTube

Felix Kjellberg, the YouTuber better known as PewDiePie, has signed an exclusive livestreaming deal with YouTube. The move comes almost exactly one year after Kjellberg announced that he was streaming exclusively on DLive, a small blockchain-based livestreaming site.



According to the press release, Kjellberg is excited to head back to his home pastures. “Live streaming is something I’m focusing a lot on in 2020 and beyond, so to be able to partner with YouTube and be at the forefront of new product features is special and exciting for the future,” he said.



