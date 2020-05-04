Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > UK to test COVID-19 tracing app on the Isle of Wight this week

UK to test COVID-19 tracing app on the Isle of Wight this week

Reuters Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
Britain will start testing its own COVID-19 tracing app on the Isle of Wight from Tuesday, hoping that the technology in combination with more testing and tracking will help limit transmission of the coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Jonathan Van-Tam urges downloads of contact-tracing app to ease lockdown measures

Jonathan Van-Tam urges downloads of contact-tracing app to ease lockdown measures 01:02

 NHS bosses have urged the public to download the new contact-tracing app to help to ease lockdown measures and save lives. The smartphone app begins testing on the Isle of Wight this week as a new part of the Government’s test, track and trace strategy and will be central to its efforts in slowing...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Invasive species may thrive without wildlife reserves' intervention [Video]

Invasive species may thrive without wildlife reserves' intervention

Debbie Tann, chief executive of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust, explains the problems facing nature reserves during the coronavirus crisis. Donations are down and Ms Tann expects that her..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:23Published
McDonalds Sorry for, 'No Blacks Allowed' Chinese Sign [Video]

McDonalds Sorry for, 'No Blacks Allowed' Chinese Sign

GUANGZHOU, CHINA — McDonald's was forced to apologize after a video went viral showing a laminated sign posted in one of its Chinese restaurants. The sign read, "Notice: We've been informed that..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:25Published

Recent related news from verified sources

NHS coronavirus app to be trialled on Isle of Wight this week and rolled out nationally 'by end of May

A new NHS app to help trace those who have come into contact with coronavirus will be rolled out later this month, the government has said.
Independent

NHS coronavirus tracing app 'will have unintended consequences', senior official says

'We don't know exactly how it will work', admits head of NHSX before app is rolled out on Isle of Wight
Independent Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphBBC NewsHull Daily Mail

You Might Like


Tweets about this