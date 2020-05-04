Global  

UK will begin testing its COVID-19 tracking app this week

engadget Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
UK will begin testing its COVID-19 tracking app this weekThe UK will begin testing its COVID-19 tracking app this week. To start, the National Health Service (NHS) will pilot the app on the Isle of Wight, along with more testing and broader contact tracing efforts, Reuters reports.Health service and counci...
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid-19: Owaisi questions privacy on 'shady' Aarogya Setu app; govt replies

Covid-19: Owaisi questions privacy on 'shady' Aarogya Setu app; govt replies 02:37

 Union Minister Prakash Javadekar hit out at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for raising privacy concerns on Aarogya Setu app. The app is meant to help people track their possible contact with Covid patients. The union government has made the app's use mandatory in containment areas inside red zones. The...

How the UK's Coronavirus Contact-Tracing App Works [Video]

How the UK's Coronavirus Contact-Tracing App Works

LONDON — The United Kingdom is testing a COVID-19 contact-tracing app on the Isle of Wight, the British government announced on May 4. According to a press release from the Department of Health..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:29Published
Jonathan Van-Tam urges downloads of contact-tracing app to ease lockdown measures [Video]

Jonathan Van-Tam urges downloads of contact-tracing app to ease lockdown measures

NHS bosses have urged the public to download the new contact-tracing app to help to ease lockdown measures and save lives. The smartphone app begins testing on the Isle of Wight this week as a new part..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published

Recent related news from verified sources

France will start testing its COVID-19 tracking app the week of May 11th

France was one of the first countries scrambling to create a COVID-19 contact tracing app, and now it’s close to finding out how its app works in practice....
engadget

UK to test COVID-19 tracing app on the Isle of Wight this week

Britain will start testing its own COVID-19 tracing app on the Isle of Wight from Tuesday, hoping that the technology in combination with more testing and...
Reuters India


