UK will begin testing its COVID-19 tracking app this week
Monday, 4 May 2020 () The UK will begin testing its COVID-19 tracking app this week. To start, the National Health Service (NHS) will pilot the app on the Isle of Wight, along with more testing and broader contact tracing efforts, Reuters reports.Health service and counci...
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar hit out at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for raising privacy concerns on Aarogya Setu app. The app is meant to help people track their possible contact with Covid patients. The union government has made the app's use mandatory in containment areas inside red zones. The...
NHS bosses have urged the public to download the new contact-tracing app to help to ease lockdown measures and save lives. The smartphone app begins testing on the Isle of Wight this week as a new part..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:02Published